  1. Politics
Jun 30, 2026, 7:14 AM

Iran to honour deal if US does: Pezeshkian

Iran to honour deal if US does: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran will uphold its commitments only if the United States honours the memorandum of understanding, warning that while Tehran's approach is rational, its defence will be decisive.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran will uphold its commitments under the memorandum of understanding only if the United States does the same, stressing that Tehran's approach is rational but its defence will be resolute when required.

"Understanding is a two-way matter. If the American side adheres to the memorandum of understanding, we too will fulfil our commitments," Pezeshkian wrote on his social media account.

He added, "Our approach in the face of unreasonable bluster and baseless threats is reliance on rationality and human dignity in decision-making, and decisive and bold defence when it comes to action."

The remarks follow several days of renewed military exchanges between Iran and the United States that have strained the June 18 ceasefire agreement. The IRGC struck U.S. military targets in Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday in retaliation for American air strikes on Iranian coastal posts. Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the U.S. attacks as a flagrant violation of the deal.

MNA 

News ID 245740

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News