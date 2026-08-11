Israel advances plan to build 650 housing units illegally

The governorate said in a statement that the Israeli regime’s District Planning and Building Committee had deposited the plan for the proposed “Nofei Rachel” settlement, which would cover about 27 dunams (6.7 acres) next to Palestinian homes.

The governorate warned that the project’s impact would extend beyond the planned housing units, saying its location would directly affect the daily lives of Palestinians in the area.

It said the plan was part of the Israeli regime’s settlement policy aimed at restricting Palestinian presence and urban expansion while expanding illegal settlements and creating new facts on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Israeli rights group Ir Amim said Monday that the Zionist regime had advanced three major settlement projects totaling more than 3,400 housing units in East Al-Quds in recent weeks.

The UN and most countries consider Israeli settlements built on occupied Palestinian land illegal under international law and say they undermine prospects for a two-state solution.

MNA