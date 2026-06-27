Iran, Pakistan FMs review diplomatic progress

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar discussed efforts to free the detained Iranian crew of a seized vessel and reviewed the latest diplomatic developments in a phone call on Friday, both sides said.

Araghchi expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended by the government and people of Pakistan to President Masoud Pezeshkian and his delegation during the visit to Islamabad, voicing hope that the understandings and agreements reached during the trip would be seriously followed up and implemented at various levels.



Dar, for his part, briefed Araghchi on the steps and follow-up being undertaken by Pakistani authorities to secure the release of the Iranian crew members of the Lenore Davina, a vessel detained in recent days.



The two foreign ministers also reviewed the latest regional developments and the current diplomatic track, stressing continued close cooperation and consultations aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in the region.

MNA