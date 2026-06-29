Saudi foreign minister to visit China amid US-Iran tensions

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat will visit Beijing from Tuesday to Wednesday at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The visit comes after tit-for-tat attacks between the US and Iran at the weekend over the Strait of Hormuz following the signing of a memorandum of understanding and subsequent technical talks in Switzerland to end the US-Israel war on Iran.

After the war began in February, Tehran responded by striking US bases in neighbouring Persian Gulf states. The war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz also severely affected Saudi oil exports.

MNA