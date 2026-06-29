  1. Politics
Jun 29, 2026, 1:09 PM

Saudi foreign minister to visit China amid US-Iran tensions

Saudi foreign minister to visit China amid US-Iran tensions

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will pay a two-day official visit to China this week.

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat will visit Beijing from Tuesday to Wednesday at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The visit comes after tit-for-tat attacks between the US and Iran at the weekend over the Strait of Hormuz following the signing of a memorandum of understanding and subsequent technical talks in Switzerland to end the US-Israel war on Iran.

After the war began in February, Tehran responded by striking US bases in neighbouring Persian Gulf states. The war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz also severely affected Saudi oil exports.

MNA 

News ID 245722

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News