Syrian Civil Defence mobilises after Israeli attacks

Ahmed al-Hajer, operations commander of the Civil Defence in the Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate in southern Syria, said Israeli forces fired artillery shells and targeted the village and its surroundings with machine guns from a helicopter.

Accoridng to Al Jazeera, Al-Hajer said the bombardment did not result in casualties or material damage, but caused panic among residents, prompting what he described as “a limited displacement movement to neighbouring towns”. Residents have since returned to the village.

The incident is part of a broader pattern of recent Israeli military activity in southern Syria, with Israeli forces conducting repeated strikes and ground incursions into Deraa and Quneitra provinces.

MNA