Brother and sister killed in Israeli attack on Gaza safe zone

Israeli forces have killed another Palestinian child in Gaza, as they continue to attack tents sheltering displaced people despite the “ceasefire” that designated parts of the Strip as “safe zones”.

An Israeli drone attack on two makeshift tents killed two siblings on Saturday, 15-year-old Islam Moussa and her 30-year-old brother, Abdullah Moussa, medical sources said.

Gaza’s civil defence said its teams recovered seven injured people from the attack site in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis. They were taken to Nasser Hospital and the Red Cross Hospital.

In the hospital’s courtyard, relatives wept over the bodies of the brother and sister covered in white burial shrouds.

Following an earlier Israeli bombardment of southern Gaza, a 10-year-old Palestinian child died from his wounds.

A source at Nasser Hospital told Anadolu news agency that Walid Youssef Abu Jazar died after being wounded days earlier in an Israeli strike on al-Mawasi.

MNA