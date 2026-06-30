Israeli strikes kill eight in Gaza, overall toll tops 73,000

Hospital sources told Russia's al-Youm network that the dead included two children. The attacks hit multiple areas of the enclave in the latest wave of Israeli military operations.



The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said on Monday evening that 73,058 people have been killed and 173,488 wounded since Israel launched its war on the strip on October 7, 2023. Since a ceasefire took effect on October 11, 1,045 Palestinians have been killed and 3,380 wounded, with 786 bodies recovered from the rubble.



The ministry stressed that many victims remain buried under debris and in streets, with rescue teams unable to reach them due to field conditions.

MNA