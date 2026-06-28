Three security personnel killed in attack in Karachi

Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho said four attackers were also killed in the assault on the Rangers headquarters in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Saturday evening.

A group of about five armed men stormed a compound belonging to the paramilitary Rangers force in the eastern district of Karachi soon after a suspected bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the entrance of the building, leading to a huge explosion, sources told Al Jazeera.

Odho told local media that, according to initial information, the attackers rammed a vehicle into the main gate of the facility. He said officials had not yet confirmed whether an explosion had taken place.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement that he had “taken notice of the reported sound of an explosion and the alleged firing” and ordered officials to submit a detailed report.

Security forces sealed off streets around the Mosamiat Chowrangi area as gunfire rang out.

A clearance operation was under way, with Special Security Unit commandos, the Anti-Terrorist Force and Rangers personnel deployed around the site.

MNA