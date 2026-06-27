Armed forces to coop. with judiciary in combating corruption

In a message marking Judiciary Week addressed to Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje’i, the top military commander said on Saturday that the Iranian Armed Forces stand fully prepared to cooperate in safeguarding the rights of the people, combating organized threats and corruption, and reinforcing the country's lasting security and national authority.

Abdollahi commemorated the victims of the June 28, 1981, bombing in Tehran that killed Ayatollah Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti and 72 other senior officials, describing the attack as a pivotal moment in the history of the Islamic Revolution and a symbol of sacrifice for justice and the rule of law.

He praised the judiciary for its role in upholding justice, protecting citizens’ legal rights, strengthening public trust, and preserving national security.

General Abdollahi said that, amid complex hybrid, cognitive, economic, and media warfare targeting the Islamic Republic, the judiciary plays a strategic role in combating corruption, enforcing the law, protecting public rights, and enhancing national cohesion.

He added that achieving justice remains one of the fundamental goals of the Islamic Revolution and would contribute to greater social capital, national unity, and institutional effectiveness.

MNA