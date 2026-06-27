Khatam Al-Anbiya HQ warns of response to any Israeli threat

“We consider the movements and presence of military aircraft of the terrorist Zionist regime in the skies of some neighboring countries towards Iran to be a dangerous act and a threat against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement issued on Friday.

The statement stressed that “If America is unable to contain and control the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate any threat against it and considers it its right to respond to these dangerous actions.”

Iran has also delivered a formal ultimatum to the Iraqi government and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), demanding they take immediate action against terrorist anti-Iran groups based in northern Iraq, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The message, conveyed through Iraqi Ambassador to Tehran Yasser al-Hajjaj, reportedly gives Baghdad and Erbil two options: detain and extradite the groups' leaders and operatives to Tehran to face legal proceedings for terrorist activities, or facilitate their relocation to a third country within a specified timeframe.

Tehran has made clear it considers the continued presence and activity of these groups in Iraq's Kurdistan Region a direct threat to its national security and expects a decisive response from both the federal government and Kurdish authorities, the sources said.

Iranian forces have carried out repeated strikes in recent months, including a June 8 operation targeting terrorist group headquarters in Sulaymaniyah. Tehran has previously warned that if separatist groups are allowed to enter Iran from the region, all facilities in the Kurdistan region of Iraq will be widely targeted.

BBC: US developed ground offensive plan pushed by Netanyahu

The United States had developed a plan for a ground invasion of Iran involving Kurdish armed groups in the run-up to a 40-day war, but the operation was never executed, BBC Persian senior correspondent Jiyar Gol reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources.

According to Gol's report, the plan was actively pushed by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who pressed the idea on President Donald Trump in pre-war discussions.

Netanyahu spent approximately an hour of his White House meeting with Trump pressing the case that Kurdish groups operating from bases in northern Iraq could help bring about the collapse of the Islamic Republic, sources said.

Trump ultimately agreed to the plan, and limited US financial support was quietly extended for preparations, with a larger weapons transfer promised.

US officials informed some Iraqi Kurdish parties before the aggression began that an attack on Iran was imminent, and that the groups would be expected to strike Iranian bases and security installations in border areas if hostilities commenced.

The plan reportedly called for operations to be launched in Iran's Kermanshah, Ilam, Kurdistan and West Azerbaijan provinces approximately 72 hours after the start of war. Kurdish groups were promised air support, weapons, ammunition and financial assistance, Gol reported, citing his sources.

Gol said his investigation showed some of the Kurdish groups had purchased sport utility vehicles, installed military equipment on them and acquired weapons from Iraq's black market before the war began.

The operation ultimately did not proceed, with Trump deciding against pursuing the plan, according to Gol's sources. Gol reported that Trump had spoken with Kurdish leaders Massoud Barzani and Bafel Talabani before the war, and that reports had emerged of contact with a leader of a separatist Iranian Kurdish party.

Trump announced several days later that he did not want the Kurds to enter the war, a shift Gol said indicated the original US decision had changed.

Israel has long maintained discreet military, intelligence and business ties with Kurdish groups, viewing them as a buffer against shared adversaries.

The Mossad has established intelligence and operations centers within Iraq's Kurdistan region, and Kurdish militias are reportedly backed by both Mossad and the CIA.

The claims have not been independently verified by official sources.

MNA/PressTV