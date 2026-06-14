Revenge for Leader's martyrdom to never be forgotten: Gen.

In a message addressed to the Iranian nation, Major General Abdollahi praised the resilience and steadfastness of the Iranian people, saying their resistance had opened a new chapter in international developments and reinforced Iran’s position on the global stage.

Referring to developments over the past year, including the 12-day war and the “Ramadan War,” Abdollahi said that despite the losses suffered and the deaths of military commanders and civilians, these events created an important opportunity to confront Iran’s adversaries. He added that the armed forces, backed by public support, had delivered what he described as a decisive response.

The commander further stressed that Iran’s military capabilities have continued to advance under the orders of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

“Our combat readiness, defensive capabilities, and missile, naval, drone, and air defense power are stronger than ever before. Under the directives of the Commander-in-Chief, they have been further enhanced, and the sons of this nation serving in the armed forces stand with their fingers on the trigger, ready to strike at the heart of the enemy,” he said.

Abdollahi also reiterated Iran’s commitment to what he called the cause of the liberation of holy Quds, stating that the blood of the “martyred Imam” would not be forgotten. He added that the armed forces remain fully prepared to respond to any hostile move by Iran’s enemies.

He concluded by reaffirming the armed forces’ readiness to defend the country and confront any threats to its security.

MNA