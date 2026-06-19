Israel to soon be expelled from ‘every inch’ of Lebanon

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem declared on Friday that the Lebanese Resistance movement is victorious and will never surrender to Israeli or American pressure, telling a Muharram gathering that the group has adopted a "Karbala decision" that remains firmly in place.

Speaking at a mourning ceremony held at the tomb of the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs, Qassem said, "We confront all forms of dependency. Whenever the enemy confronts us with weapons, we confront him with weapons. We have not accepted occupation."

Qassem said the Resistance has refined its fighting methods, developed its weaponry and now possesses "the highest level of steadfastness of martyrdom-seeking fighters." He declared that the project to eliminate Hezbollah and entrench occupation has failed, and that Israel will withdraw from the last inch of Lebanese territory.

"There will be no return to the situation before March 2," he said. "Expelling the enemy from our land will be achieved."

The Hezbollah chief said the group has provided reconstruction and housing for 300,000 families, preserved the unity of Resistance forces, and drawn up a long-term plan based on strategic patience. "We are passing through the most dangerous phase in Lebanon and the most dangerous American-Israeli conspiracy," he said.

MNA