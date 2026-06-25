Ghalibaf urges new regional Islamic order after US deafeat

Speaking on the sidelines of the 20th session of the Parliamentary Union of the Islamic States (PUIC) in Baku on Wednesday, Ghalibaf met with Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, urging greater unity among Muslim nation, Press TV reported.

During the meeting with Kurtulmus, Ghalibaf referred to the outcomes of the 12-day war in June 2025 and the 40-day Ramadan War that began in February with the US and Israel, emphasizing the lessons learned for all countries in the region and the Islamic world.

"It has become clear that the root of all misfortunes is the Zionist regime, and secondly, the hollow arrogance and fabricated power of the Americans collapsed during this war. Therefore, the countries of West Asia and the Islamic world must build a new order based on their own capacities, resources, and people," he said.

Ghalibaf detailed the scale of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, describing the bombardment as "unimaginable" and "even greater than some major wars of the modern era."

Iran responded "severely and precisely," he said, praising the Iranian people for their steadfastness and presence in city squares and villages for over 110 days.

The Iranian speaker also expressed gratitude for Turkey's support in condemning the "brutal aggression" of the US and Israel, and for its cooperation in confronting armed groups backed by the Zionist regime and America.

Ghalibaf said unity among Islamic countries is "essential and inevitable."

He welcomed the expansion of Iran-Azerbaijan relations in recent months and expressed hope for further growth.

Kurtulmuş affirmed Turkey's solidarity with Iran, saying the war against the Islamic Republic had "no legitimacy under international law."

He extended condolences for the martyrdom of Iran's Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the 168 children killed in the Minab school massacre.

"Turkey stands with the government and people of Iran," he said, adding that "the issue of Gaza and the occupation of Lebanon must not be forgotten."

Ghalibaf's meeting with Azerbaijani's counterpart:

In the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ghalibaf stressed that Islamic nations must learn from the experience of the recent war.

"The enemy used the soil and airspace of some countries against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said. "Now the experience of this war is before everyone's eyes, and all must learn from it."

Gafarova reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to good neighborly relations, stressing that "we will not allow Azerbaijani territory to be used against neighboring countries, especially Iran."

"The President of Azerbaijan emphasizes that the two countries stand by each other in good and difficult times. Hence, we see ourselves alongside you and reaffirm our commitment to good neighborly relations."

She also expressed condolences for the martyrdom of Iranian civilians.

The remarks come as Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 to end the war, with fighting halted across all fronts, including Lebanon.

A US naval blockade has been lifted, and some frozen Iranian assets have been released.

However, Israeli forces have continued strikes in southern Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire, casting doubt on the full implementation of the agreement.

MNA