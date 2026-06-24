Post-war region needs new security vision: Ghalibaf

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, speaking to reporters before departing for the 20th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) in the Azerbaijani capital, said the conference provides a timely platform for Iran to explain the changes wrought by the war and its regional repercussions to fellow Muslim legislators.

"In the past, there was a perception that forces and countries arriving from thousands of kilometres away could secure the region," Qalibaf said. "After the Ramadan war, it has become clear that not only are they unable to establish security, they themselves have become a factor of insecurity. We must seize this new perspective."

He said bilateral relations with Azerbaijan would also be on the agenda, offering condolences to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Muharram, the month marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS).

Qalibaf has played a central role in the diplomatic process, chairing Iran's negotiating team in the Pakistan-mediated talks that produced the June 18 ceasefire memorandum and attending follow-up discussions in Muscat with Oman's foreign minister this week.

MNA