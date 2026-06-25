Hamas admires Iran for unwavering support for Palestinians

During a telephone conversation between Hamas Political Bureau member Bassem Naim and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi early on Wednesday, Naim conveyed the greetings of Hamas leadership to Iran’s Leader and congratulated Tehran on reaching a memorandum of understanding with the US.

He also commended Iran’s strong resistance against the US-Israeli aggression.

The Hamas official praised the Islamic Republic of Iran’s fixed and steadfast positions toward the Palestinian cause and its uninterrupted support for the Palestinian people.

Araghchi also thanked Hamas for its supportive positions, stressing that the Islamic Republic would continue backing the Palestinian people and their just cause until the full realization of their legitimate national rights.

He said Iran’s leadership, represented by its negotiating delegation, continues to raise the issue of ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, repeated ceasefire violations, and continued genocide in all international forums, as well as with mediators and the US side during current negotiations.

Araghchi also called for broad international political action to support Palestinians and compel Israel to halt its attacks.

MNA/IRN