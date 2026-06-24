Iranian, Saudi FMs discuss peace talks progress

The two ministers reviewed the latest regional and international developments, stressing the importance of continued consultations, maintaining diplomatic channels and strengthening joint cooperation to support regional stability and advance the negotiation process toward positive and lasting results.

The call follows a flurry of diplomatic activity since the Bürgenstock talks in Switzerland, which produced agreement on a Lebanon dispute resolution mechanism, a Hormuz contact point, several technical working groups, and the issuance of U.S. sanctions waivers for Iranian oil sales. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had earlier welcomed the Iran-U.S. agreement in a call with Pakistan's prime minister, saying it was important for regional security.

Wednesday's phone conversation marks continued engagement between Tehran and Riyadh, which restored diplomatic ties in 2023 and have maintained regular consultations throughout the conflict.

MNA