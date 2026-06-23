Tehran has ‘no obligation’ to buy US products

Central Bank of Iran Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati’s has responded to Trump’s claim that released Iranian funds will be used to buy US produce.

Hemmati told the Tasnim news agency that Iran has “no obligation to buy” agricultural products from the US. He said the agreement between the US and Iran on the matter says the first $6bn can be used to buy “basic goods and medicine”.

But, “if the price and quality of American inputs are more suitable compared to other countries, we have no obstacle to purchasing from that country”, he said.

The remaining $6bn “will not necessarily be spent on basic goods, but Iran can also purchase other non-sanctioned goods”, he added.

MNA