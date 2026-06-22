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Jun 22, 2026, 4:50 PM

China welcomes progress in Iran-US talks

China welcomes progress in Iran-US talks

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – China has said that it hopes that both Iran and the United States will try hard to achieve positive results in the talks which follow the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

China supports the mediation efforts made by Pakistan, Qatar and other parties, and hopes that both Iran and the US will sustain the momentum of negotiations, continue to work towards each other, and strive for positive progress in the talks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday, in response to an inquiry that mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, Iran and the US reached a consensus on Monday to establish communication line to safeguard shipping through Hormuz Strait and de-escalating the conflict in Lebanon, Global Times reported.

Both Iran and the US negotiators said after their four-way talks in Swotzerland that there were good progress in the talks that were mediated and attended by Qatari and Pakistani mediators.

MNA

News ID 245534

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