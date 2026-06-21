  1. Sports
Jun 21, 2026, 11:03 PM

Iran, Belgium match in Los Angelese stadium kicks off

Iran, Belgium match in Los Angelese stadium kicks off

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – National Iranian men's football team have taken on Belgium in their second match in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States.

     

News ID 245511

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