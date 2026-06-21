https://en.mehrnews.com/news/245511/ Jun 21, 2026, 11:03 PM News ID 245511 Sports Sports Jun 21, 2026, 11:03 PM Iran, Belgium match in Los Angelese stadium kicks off TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – National Iranian men's football team have taken on Belgium in their second match in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States. News ID 245511 کپی شد Related News Iran's Team Melli draw 2-2 with New Zealand in World Cup 2026 Iran football team arrive in US to take on New Zealand Iran gear up for World Cup opener against New Zealand Tags FIFA World Cup Belgium Iran's Football USA
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