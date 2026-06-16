Iran's Team Melli draw 2-2 with New Zealand in World Cup 2026

After Mehdi Taremi tested Max Crocombe in a lively opening, Elijah Just went one better to give the All Whites the lead with a low, drilled finish.

Chris Wood was instrumental in the breakthrough goal and the big striker was at it again moments later as he found Sarpreet Singh, who forced an unconvincing save from Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran responded in kind through Taremi, whose 20-yard strike crashed against the upright before the first hydration break. The pause seemed to work in favor of Amir Qalenoei's team, who returned with greater intent and quickly found an equalizer, fifa.com reported.

Ramin Rezaeian broke through the defensive line and calmly finished with the outside of his boot past Crocombe, bringing the score to 1-1.

New Zealand restored their advantage early in the second half when Wood released Just for a clipped finish over the advancing Beiranvand.

However, Iran weren't behind for long. Goalscorer Rezaeian turned provider, delivering an inch-perfect cross for Mohammad Mohebbi to power a header in off the inside of the post.

There was no separating the teams in the closing stages, with Wood heading straight at Beiranvand in added time.

New Zealand's bid for a first World Cup victory rolls on to their next Group G assignment against Egypt on 21 June.

Iran, meanwhile, face Belgium, with all four sides locked on one point apiece after Matchday 1.

MNA/TSN