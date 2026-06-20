The Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s wise message

The important message of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei on signing memorandum of understanding, signed in absentia by Iranian and US presidents, contains very important points that should be taken into consideration by all people and negotiators in the next 60 days.

In this regard, the contents of this message will be briefly reviewed.

1. An important excerpt from this message states: “I, in principle, had a different opinion, but due to the commitment that the honorable President, as the Chairman of the Supreme National Security Council, and other members gave me on behalf of himself and other members to protect the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, and they stated that they would accept responsibility for it, I issued the permission.”

This passage shows that the reason for the Supreme Leader's permission was the commitment of the President and other members of the Supreme National Security Council to protect the rights of the Iranian people and the Resistance Front, and that the leadership had a different opinion.

Accordingly, given the serious doubts about the Zionist regime's adherence to the ceasefire in Lebanon and non-aggression in the south of this country, as well as the long history of breach of promise by American presidents, especially Trump himself, the 60-day negotiations should be entered into with complete distrust and by closely monitoring global and regional developments, remembering that negotiations are being conducted with the »sworn enemy« of the Iranian people.

2. In another passage of this message, after referring to the compassion and goodwill of Iranian officials, the desperation of America is referred to and it is stated, "It was the President of the United States who, out of desperation, used all kinds of levers for this.

"The reality of the scene also shows that Trump needs this agreement more than Iran and is completely desperate due to domestic and foreign problems and defeats on the military fronts.

Trump is under pressure due to the electoral competition and is considered by world public opinion to be an accomplice in the crimes of the Zionist regime. And inside the United States, people think that their country's interests are sacrificed to the interests of Israel and are unhappy with the increase oil prices. All of these issues have made Trump desperate and eager to reach an agreement with Iran to get out of the crisis. In these circumstances, we must be prepared for any anti-Iranian action by the United States after getting out of the crisis and avoid optimism and haste in reaching a final agreement.

3. There is no doubt that the 60-day negotiations will be very difficult. In these negotiations, the Islamic Republic of Iran must both establish the continuation of its peaceful nuclear program and lift economic sanctions. At the same time, the Zionist regime is also opposed to any agreement that guarantees the rights of the Iranian people, and therefore will be active during these 60 days.

Of course, the success of the negotiations depends on Trump's performance, who is also responsible for Israel's act. He must know that in the event of another attack on Lebanon, we too can fail to fulfill our commitments and create a worse situation for America.

4 .The Leader of the Revolution says in the final stanza of the message: "From this moment on, we, you, the proud nation and this insignificant servant, will await the fulfillment of the stated conditions."

During this waiting period, the United States and Israel will certainly try to create divisions among the Iranian people and officials through propaganda tricks and psychological operations to influence the negotiation process.

Accordingly, the understanding people of Iran and those with different tastes should, while continuing to support their soldiers in the military and political arenas, neutralize the enemy's divisive goals.

MNA