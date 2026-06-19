Iran warns US of retaliation for any breach

In a statement issued in response to the "strategic and illuminating message" of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the upcoming negotiations, the SNSC secretariat assured the Leader and the Iranian people that it will show no leniency in implementing his directives.

It said the council will guard the rights of the nation and the Resistance Front, honour the blood of the martyrs, and advance future negotiations based solely on the interests and security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"With complete mistrust of the oath-breaking and promise-breaking enemy, and with strict oversight of the negotiation process and implementation of plans, should any violation or breach occur by the American side, reciprocal action will be taken according to a pre-determined plan," the statement said.

MNA