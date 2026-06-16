Iran, Oman FMs hold call on Tehran-Washington MoU

Iranian Foreign Minister Sayyed Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyed Badr Al-Busaid held talks on Tuesday afternoon on the Islamabad MoU between Iran and the US and some bilateral issues.

The two sides emphasized the development and deepening of bilateral cooperation in various fields, based on the principles of good neighborliness and historical and cultural similarities between the two countries.

According to the Iranian foreign ministry's report, Araghchi and Al-Busaidu agreed to continue consultations and coordination to strengthen stability and cooperation in the region.

MNA/6862514