  1. Politics
Jun 16, 2026, 11:25 PM

Iran, Oman FMs hold call on Tehran-Washington MoU

Iran, Oman FMs hold call on Tehran-Washington MoU

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Sayyed Badr Al-Busaid held talks on the phone on Tuesday to discuss the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Qashington to end war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Sayyed Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyed Badr Al-Busaid held talks on Tuesday afternoon on the Islamabad MoU between Iran and the US and some bilateral issues.

The two sides emphasized the development and deepening of bilateral cooperation in various fields, based on the principles of good neighborliness and historical and cultural similarities between the two countries.

According to the Iranian foreign ministry's report, Araghchi and Al-Busaidu agreed to continue consultations and coordination to strengthen stability and cooperation in the region.

MNA/6862514

News ID 245394

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