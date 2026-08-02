Drone attacks pound separatists' positions in northern Iraq

Local media said multiple suicide drones struck bases belonging to separatist groups stationed in Sulaymaniyah province.

The explosions were also heard across large parts of the province.

Simultaneously, reports from Erbil indicated several powerful explosions in areas of the province. Some news outlets said the blasts resulted from targeted drone attacks on shelters and positions of separatist parties and groups on the outskirts of Erbil. Air defence systems were activated and attempted to intercept the incoming fire, according to media reports.

MNA