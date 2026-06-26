Iran holds Italy, Romania accountable for aiding US attacks

In a post on his X account late on Thursday, Kazem Gharibabadi reacted to the NATO Secretary General’s Fox News interview, which acknowledged NATO’s support for the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran and named Italy and Romania as key facilitators of those US operations.

The Iranian diplomat wrote: “The NATO Secretary General’s statements regarding the US using bases in Italy and Romania to attack Iran entail international responsibility for these countries.”

“Under General Assembly Resolution 3314, a state that allows its territory to be used by a third party to commit aggression against another country is itself guilty of an act of aggression,” he added.

MNA