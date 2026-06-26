  1. Politics
Jun 26, 2026, 9:56 AM

Gharibabadi:

Iran holds Italy, Romania accountable for aiding US attacks

Iran holds Italy, Romania accountable for aiding US attacks

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs has warned that NATO chief’s recent remarks regarding US use of military bases in Italy and Romania to attack Iran incur global responsibility for duo nations.

In a post on his X account late on Thursday, Kazem Gharibabadi reacted to the NATO Secretary General’s Fox News interview, which acknowledged NATO’s support for the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran and named Italy and Romania as key facilitators of those US operations.

The Iranian diplomat wrote: “The NATO Secretary General’s statements regarding the US using bases in Italy and Romania to attack Iran entail international responsibility for these countries.” 

“Under General Assembly Resolution 3314, a state that allows its territory to be used by a third party to commit aggression against another country is itself guilty of an act of aggression,” he added.

MNA

News ID 245611

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