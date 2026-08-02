Tehran vows decisive response to any new US, Israeli attacks

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan late on Saturday, emphasizing that any new aggression by the United States and Zionist regime against Iran in cooperation with the regional states will be received with a decisive response of the powerful Armed Forces of the country.

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral relations, recent regional and international developments and also continuation of US and Israeli acts of aggression and plots in the region.

Araghchi pointed to the full preparedness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to protect the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security, reiterating that any aggression, hostile action by the United States and the Zionist regime, or participation and accompaniment by regional countries, will be met with a decisive and proportionate response from Iran’s powerful Armed Forces, and the responsibility for all consequences of such adventures will lie with its perpetrators.

Iran's top diplomat reaffirmed the country's full preparedness to safeguard Iran's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.

He stressed that any aggression or hostile action by the US or the Zionist regime, as well as any participation or cooperation by regional countries in such actions, would be met with a decisive and proportionate response by Iran's powerful Armed Forces.

The Iranian foreign minister warned that the perpetrators of any such adventurism would bear full responsibility for all ensuing consequences.

The telephone conversation came amid heightened regional tensions and intensified diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

MNA/TSN3661685