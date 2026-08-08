Israeli forces erect military checkpoint west of Ramallah

Israeli forces set up a military checkpoint near the town of Ni’lin, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank this morning, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Citing local sources, Wafa said that soldiers established the checkpoint near the al-Mahalal area in Ni’lin, stopping residents’ vehicles and checking their identification cards. The operation caused severe traffic congestion.

According to a report issued by the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, the total number of military checkpoints and gates across the occupied Palestinian territory has reached more than 916, including 243 gates erected after October 7, 2023.

MNA