HCHR denounces US suggestion over Iran's blocked assets

In a statement released on Saturday, the HCHR said any attempt to seize, transfer, or allocate assets belonging to the Iranian nation would constitute a breach of the internationally recognized principle of sovereign immunity, which protects states and their property from unilateral confiscation by other countries.

Iran’s top rights body argued that no state has the legal authority to unilaterally decide how another country's assets should be used, describing such measures as contrary to the rule of law and international legal obligations.

The statement also said that the seizure or confiscation of national assets, particularly when combined with unilateral sanctions and other coercive economic measures, has far-reaching humanitarian consequences.

The council noted that United Nations special rapporteurs and other UN human rights mechanisms have repeatedly warned about the harmful impact of unilateral coercive measures and extraterritorial economic restrictions on the fundamental rights of nations.

Rejecting any potential move to dispose of or reallocate Iranian assets, the statement said the United States would bear full legal and international responsibility for the consequences of any such action. It added that Iran reserves the right to pursue the matter through all available legal and international mechanisms.

MNA