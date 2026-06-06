Russia's Putin blasts US over war of aggression against Iran

Putin emphasized that he saw no provocation from the Islamic Republic of Iran before the war began.

Taking part in the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Putin was asked to give his assessment of the ongoing attacks on Iran.

“I saw no provocation from Iran,” Putin stated. “There’s no justification for this attack; Russia will not stand idle while innocent lives are threatened.”

Putin defended Iran’s stability amid growing regional tensions, saying Western predictions of internal collapse have failed and Tehran managed to deal with the current crisis from inside.

Putin argued that Iranian society has become more united and consolidated despite the mounting pressure on Tehran.

He also revealed that Iran never requested military assistance from Moscow and said that Russia has not supplied Tehran with weapons during the current crisis.

On February 28, the US and Israeli forces started the unwarranted aggression against Iran. Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones against US and Israeli military targets in the region.

On April 8, a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire between Iran and the US took effect. Since then, the Iranian Armed Forces have maintained full control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

MNA