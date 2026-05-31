Official data published by the US Treasury Department shows America's national debt has risen by more than 406.5 billion dollars in the three months since the start of military aggression against Iran, with the total debt figure climbing from 38.77 trillion dollars on February 27, one day before the offensive began, to 39.18 trillion dollars as of Saturday, May 30.

The figures were cited by the Apa Az news agency and confirmed by data from Russia's RIA Novosti, which also noted that Washington has not yet published comprehensive information about the actual cost of its operations against Iran and the impact those costs have had on public debt.

The disclosure comes as the US government continues to withhold a full accounting of military expenditure linked to the campaign.

The debt increase adds to what the New York Times recently described as a crisis that has moved beyond pure fiscal arithmetic. According to the Times, the surpassing of America's debt-to-GDP ceiling is no longer simply a financial emergency but has become a crisis of psychological and political normalisation, in which chronic deficits and mounting debt have been absorbed into the background of American political life rather than treated as an urgent national priority.

Deficit reduction advocates have spent years searching for ways to shock politicians and the public into taking the growing federal debt seriously, with limited success.

MNA