  1. Politics
May 24, 2026, 12:33 PM

Iranians shatter illusion of invasion against Iran: FM spox

Iranians shatter illusion of invasion against Iran: FM spox

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry spokesperson has posted an image of the rock relief depicting the victory of Shapur I the Great was the second Sasanian shah over the Roman Emperor, saying Iranians shattered illusion of invasion against Iran.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “In the Roman mind, Rome was the undisputed center of the world. Yet the Iranians shattered that illusion; when Marcus Julius Philippus (Philip the Arab) marched east against Persia, the campaign did not result in Roman victory — it ended in a peace established on Sasanian terms: the emperor had to come to terms!”

Earlier, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had issued another warning to aggressors, saying the United States will be trapped in an endless war that it cannot win, if repeated by President Donald Trump.

“We felt trapped in two unwinnable wars and a disproportionate share of fighters came from our neighborhoods — JDV, Hillbilly Elegy, Ch 11,” he wrote in his post.

Iranians shatter illusion of invasion against Iran: FM spox

The top parliamentarian mocked the US by adding a comment, alongside Vance’s quote, that is “Hillbilly 2 incoming. America’s poor & forgotten will foot the bill for the broligarchs, Dimon the demon, and the beltway war merchants.”

Ghalibaf was referring to JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon, an important figure in the circle of war financiers, whom he called “Dimon the demon,” as well as other warmonger oligarchs close to the White House, and the lobby benefiting from wars in Washington.

MNA

News ID 244751

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