China’s Xi praises ‘unbreakable’ Pakistan ties

Greeting Sharif at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on Monday, Xi called him an “old friend” and said the two countries had “understood, trusted and supported each other” over decades, forging an “unbreakable traditional friendship”, Al Jazeera reported.

“No matter how the international situation changes, China always prioritises the development of China-Pakistan relations in its neighbourhood diplomacy,” Xi said.

Beijing was willing to work with Islamabad to build a more close-knit China-Pakistan community with a shared future and achieve more in their “all-weather” cooperation, he added.

Sharif, in turn, called China and Pakistan two “iron brother” countries with a relationship that is “next to none”.

The visit comes as Pakistan continues to play a leading role in mediating talks aimed at ending the US-Israeli regime war on Iran.

Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, who has been at the centre of mediating talks between Washington and Tehran, is accompanying Sharif.

Speaking to Chinese leaders in Beijing alongside Munir, Sharif said, “The world is passing through a critical moment.”

“Things are moving in the right direction. I would like to thank China’s support to promote peace,” he added.

According to Chinese state media reports, as cited by Al Jazeera report, in his meeting with Sharif on Monday, Xi said he appreciates Islamabad’s “constructive role in mediating peace in the Middle East”.

For Pakistan, engaging China in its mediation efforts is also important given close Beijing-Tehran ties.

MNA