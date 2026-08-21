Charter plane crashes in western Alaska, 8 killed

The flight, a Cessna 441, departed Anchorage and was headed to Cape Newenham, about 450 miles southwest, when it crashed near its destination around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration said, according to preliminary information.

Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region chief, said two pilots and six passengers were on board the charter flight operated by Security Aviation, according to the Associated Press.

The Alaskan Command said the aircraft was a civilian-contracted flight carrying eight personnel. Search-and-rescue crews later confirmed there were no survivors, the command said.

The plane went down at Cape Newenham Airport, an Air Force airstrip that provides access to the Long Range Radar Site, the command said in its statement.

This cause of the crash is not yet known.

MNA