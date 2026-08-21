Iran to rebuild defence industry based on war lessons

In a statement marking National Defence Industry Day, Iran's defence ministry said the country's defence industry had been born from threat but had not been halted by it. "Every pressure and every sanction made the necessity and belief in relying on domestic capacity clearer, and every battlefield opened a new opportunity for the country's specialists," it said.

The statement praised the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for designing and engineering the path of defence self-reliance, based on trust in the people, especially young Iranian scientists, and the development and indigenisation of knowledge and technology.

It paid tribute to commanders and specialists martyred along this path, including Mostafa Chamran and Aziz Nasirzadeh, as well as hundreds of defence ministry personnel martyred in the 12-day war and the Ramadan war.

"The recent imposed wars were the real field of testing the country's defensive capabilities," the statement said. What had been built over years of Iranian expertise was put to use and, alongside the operational capacities of the armed forces and the Iranian nation, defeated a significant part of the enemy's calculations and objectives, confounding them.

"At the same time, these wars were not only a field of confrontation; they were an opportunity to more precisely recognise capabilities, reveal new needs and map the future path. We have learned never to stop," the ministry said, adding that the recent war was now "the past."

"Without pride or concern, we must continuously renew, recreate and update the defence industry in accordance with these findings and lessons," it said.

The ministry said the concept of a "defence industrial revolution" based on a national defence participation model was not limited to building a new product, but transformed ways of thinking, design, production, technology management, the use of knowledge-based capacities, smart systems and the speed of converting knowledge into defensive power.

"The experience of the recent wars showed that the stronger the bond between the nation and the armed forces, the greater the country's capacity to confront threats and overcome crises," the statement said.

The ministry said its clear mission was to turn battlefield experience into knowledge, knowledge into technology, and technology into future defensive power, under the strategic command of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

MNA