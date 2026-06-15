UN Guterres denounces Israel’s attack on Lebanon

“I strongly condemn today's Israeli strikes on Beirut,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres wrote on X on Sunday. “The strikes took place despite the ceasefire & at a time when the US & Iran are expected to reach an agreement that will pave the way to a peaceful resolution of this conflict.”

He noted that the conflict has had a “devastating impact on the world's economy.”

The secretary general expressed hope for a “successful outcome” to the diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington, and urged all parties to show “maximum restraint at this crucial moment.”

At least seven people were killed and several others when the Israeli army launched airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and areas in southern Lebanon on Sunday, Lebanese media said.

The Israeli regime’s army has continued targeting Lebanon since early March, killing 3,800 people and displacing more than 1 million.

On Monday morning, it was announced that a memorandum of understanding was reached between Iran and the US.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said the MoU will end war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

MNA