5 militants killed in NW Pakistan's counterterrorism op.

Four militants belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were killed during an operation in Tank district after an intense exchange of fire between security forces and militants, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, said in a statement, Xinhua reported.
In another operation conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District, security forces killed one militant during a gun battle, the statement added.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed militants, who were allegedly involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area, the ISPR said.
MNA
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