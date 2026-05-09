  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
May 9, 2026, 1:25 PM

5 militants killed in NW Pakistan's counterterrorism op.

5 militants killed in NW Pakistan's counterterrorism op.

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Pakistani security forces killed five militants in two separate intelligence-based operations in the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Friday.

Four militants belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were killed during an operation in Tank district after an intense exchange of fire between security forces and militants, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

In another operation conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District, security forces killed one militant during a gun battle, the statement added.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed militants, who were allegedly involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area, the ISPR said.

MNA

News ID 244345

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News