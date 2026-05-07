Iran, Pakistan discuss strengthening rail cooperation

According to IRNA, Iran’s Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghaddam and Pakistan’s Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi, have held a meeting in the Pakistani capital city to explore ways to enhance bilateral railway cooperation and expand regional trade.

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Railways, the two sides on Wednesday reviewed ongoing rail connectivity projects, including the Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul (ITI) ECO train corridor.

The two sides also examined plans for the repair and upgrading of the Quetta–Taftan rail section in Pakistan, highlighting the need for improved security and infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted rail operations.

Both officials agreed to intensify coordination in rail transport and broaden cooperation in other sectors.

Abbasi emphasized Pakistan’s appreciation for its longstanding, culturally rooted and mutually respectful ties with Iran.

The meeting also touched on regional developments, particularly in the West Asia region, with Pakistan reiterating its support for peace and diplomatic solutions.

Ambassador Amiri Moghaddam praised Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional stability.

Both sides welcomed current efforts aimed at dialogue, de-escalation and peaceful conflict resolution.

MNA