Khatam al-Anbia HQ warns UAE against any hostile action

The spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters General Ebrahim Zolfaqari denied reports of an attack on the United Arab Emirates, stating that the country’s armed forces have carried out no missile or drone operations against the UAE in recent days.

The spokesperson emphasized that if any such operation had taken place, it would have been announced clearly and without hesitation.

He also rejected the UAE Ministry of Defense’s report in its entirety, describing it as completely baseless and lacking any credibility.

These remarks came after the UAE Ministry of Defense claimed on Monday that the port of Fujairah had been targeted in a missile and drone attack. However, hours later, several Western media outlets reported new details suggesting the involvement of Israeli defense systems in the incident.

In response, the spokesperson warned Emirati officials that allowing foreign military forces and equipment to operate from their territory could have consequences for regional security.

He further stated that media accusations and narratives directed against Iran would not help resolve tensions and could instead complicate the international environment.

According to the statement, Iran has so far exercised restraint in the face of such developments, citing the importance of maintaining regional stability and considering the welfare of people in neighboring countries.

The headquarters also warned that any action launched from UAE territory against Iran’s islands, ports, or coastlines would be met with a decisive response.

MNA