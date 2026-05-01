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May 1, 2026, 11:32 AM

UAE bans citizens from traveling to 3 countries

UAE bans citizens from traveling to 3 countries

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – The United Arab Emirates has banned its citizens from traveling to three states.

The United Arab Emirates has banned its citizens from traveling to Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon, the Emirati foreign ministry said in a statement published on its official website.

"In light of recent developments in the region, the foreign ministry of the UAE announces that all travel by citizens of our country to Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon is hereby prohibited. All UAE citizens currently in these countries are advised to return home as soon as possible," the foreign policy department stated in a press release.

The UAE Foreign Ministry did not disclose the reasons for this decision.

MNA

News ID 244128

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