Control of Hormuz Strait fully in Iran's hands: official

A senior Iranian security and political official told Lebanese Al-Mayadeen “The control of the Strait of Hormuz is completely in Iran’s hands.”

He, wanted to remain anonymous, added that, “The control of the Strait of Hormuz is completely in Iran’s hands, and this is a clear message from our armed forces to the United States.”

The Iranian official added: “Our message to the Americans is that if they come forward, they will be targeted.”

He said that “Continued US hostile actions will likely lead to the expansion of the experience of managing the Strait of Hormuz and its extension to similar cases.”

MNA/6820265