New incident reported in UAE port

The UKMTO issued a statement on Monday claiming that the incident occurred west of Port Saqr in the UAE.
According to the website, the organisation received a report of an incident 14 nautical miles west of Mina Saqr in the UAE.
The UKMTO received information from a third party that a ship was on fire and had asked nearby vessels to maintain a safe distance.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no environmental impact has been reported.
MNA
TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre has reported a new incident in the ports of United Emirates Emirates (UAE).
The UKMTO issued a statement on Monday claiming that the incident occurred west of Port Saqr in the UAE.
News ID 244221
Your Comment