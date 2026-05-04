New incident reported in UAE port

The UKMTO issued a statement on Monday claiming that the incident occurred west of Port Saqr in the UAE.

According to the website, the organisation received a report of an incident 14 nautical miles west of Mina Saqr in the UAE.

The UKMTO received information from a third party that a ship was on fire and had asked nearby vessels to maintain a safe distance.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no environmental impact has been reported.

MNA