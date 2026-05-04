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May 4, 2026, 10:12 PM

New incident reported in UAE port

New incident reported in UAE port

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre has reported a new incident in the ports of United Emirates Emirates (UAE).

The UKMTO issued a statement on Monday claiming that the incident occurred west of Port Saqr in the UAE.
According to the website, the organisation received a report of an incident 14 nautical miles west of Mina Saqr in the UAE.
The UKMTO received information from a third party that a ship was on fire and had asked nearby vessels to maintain a safe distance.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no environmental impact has been reported.
MNA

News ID 244221

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