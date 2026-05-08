Iran forces hit US vessels in retaliation for tanker attack

Spokesman of Khatam al-Abniya Central Headquarter Second Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaghari pointed out that the terrorist US forces targeted an Iranian oil tanker in gross violation of a ceasefire.

In a statement on the Thursday night, the spokesman said, “The aggressive, terrorist and marauding US military forces violated the ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker sailing from Iran’s coastal waters in Jask region toward the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz off the UAE port of Fujairah.”

“At the same time, civilian areas were subjected to aerial attacks with the cooperation of some regional countries along the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik and Qeshm Island,” he emphasized.

General Zolfaghari stressed that “the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately launched retaliatory attacks against US military vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz and south of the port of Chabahar, inflicting considerable damage on them.”

The spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters further stated the criminal and aggressor US and the countries supporting it must know that Islamic Republic of Iran, as in the past, will respond powerfully and without the slightest hesitation to any act of aggression or attack.

Earlier, media reports said Iranian naval and missile forces had delivered a swift and precise response to yet another act of US aggression in the Strait of Hormuz, forcing American vessels to flee after sustaining damage.

The aggressor forces suffered direct hits and were compelled to retreat in disarray.

It comes a day after US President Donald Trump suspended the so-called ‘Project Freedom’ after just 48 hours, which was aimed at forcing open the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA/6823307