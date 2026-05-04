Second Iranian super tanker reaches Far East

Just 24 hours after a massive Iranian oil tanker entered the Lombok Strait, a second supertanker named “Derya” followed the same route early this morning, passing through the strategic waterway.

According to TankerTrackers, the Derya had previously attempted in mid-April to deliver approximately 1.88 million barrels of oil to India, but the effort was unsuccessful.

The vessel then altered its course southward and is currently heading toward the Riau Archipelago.

These developments come a day after navigation data showed another supertanker, “HUGE,” appearing in the Far East after reportedly bypassing restrictions along its route.

The HUGE tanker is said to be carrying more than 1.9 million barrels of crude oil, with an estimated value of around $220 million—highlighting the significant economic scale of these ongoing shipments.

MNA