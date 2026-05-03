  1. Politics
May 3, 2026, 4:56 PM

Iran, German FMs review regional, intl. developments in call

Iran, German FMs review regional, intl. developments in call

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul held a telephone conversation on Sunday to review the latest developments in the region and the world.

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the bilateral relations, latest regional and international developments and the US-Israeli aggression imposed against the country on February 28.

Iran’s top diplomat, in addition to explaining the latest stances, views and diplomatic initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, briefed his German counterpart on the process of the active diplomatic efforts of Tehran for ending the war imposed by the United States and Israeli regime against the country.

MNA/6818863

News ID 244190

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News