Iran, German FMs review regional, intl. developments in call

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the bilateral relations, latest regional and international developments and the US-Israeli aggression imposed against the country on February 28.

Iran’s top diplomat, in addition to explaining the latest stances, views and diplomatic initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, briefed his German counterpart on the process of the active diplomatic efforts of Tehran for ending the war imposed by the United States and Israeli regime against the country.

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