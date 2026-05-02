China bans implementation of US sanctions against Iran

Chinese PANews cited Ministry of Commerce as saying in a statement that Chinese government consistently opposes unilateral sanctions lacking UN authorization and a basis in international law. This ban is a concrete action to implement the "Measures for Blocking the Improper Extraterritorial Application of Foreign Laws and Measures," and does not affect China's undertaking and fulfillment of its international obligations, nor does it affect China's lawful protection of the legitimate rights and interests of foreign-invested enterprises. The Ministry of Commerce will continue to closely monitor situations involving the improper extraterritorial application of laws and measures by relevant countries. If any circumstances stipulated in the "Measures for Blocking the Improper Extraterritorial Application of Foreign Laws and Measures" exist, relevant work will be carried out in accordance with the law.

The Ministry of Commerce, in accordance with Articles 2, 4, 6, and 7 of the "Blocking Measures" and the decision of the working mechanism, hereby issues the following injunction: The following sanctions, including inclusion on the "Specially Designated Nationals List," asset freezes, and transaction prohibitions, imposed by the United States on Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refining & Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical Group Co., Ltd., Hebei Xinhai Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and Shandong Shengxing Chemical Co., Ltd., under Executive Orders 13902 and 13846, on the grounds of their participation in Iranian oil transactions, are prohibited. This injunction shall take effect from the date of its promulgation.

MNA