  1. Politics
May 1, 2026, 5:23 PM

Iran proposes new negotiation plan to Pakistani mediator

Iran proposes new negotiation plan to Pakistani mediator

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – Iran has submitted its latest negotiating proposal to Pakistan, which is mediating with Washington.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in televised remarks late Thursday that ending the war and securing a lasting peace are Tehran's central objectives in talks with the United States.

No details of the new proposal were disclosed.

MNA 

News ID 244136

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