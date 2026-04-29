Turkey demands full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

Addressing the Security Council, the Turkish representative said a recent Israeli law allowing the death penalty for Palestinian detainees constitutes a serious and unprecedented violation of international humanitarian law.

He said Israeli actions continue to severely obstruct the humanitarian operations of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Turkey rejects settlement policies and measures imposed by the occupying Israeli authorities in Palestinian territories, the envoy stated, urging immediate implementation of the ceasefire's second phase and unimpeded aid access to the strip.

The Turkish envoy also condemned Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, calling them a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

He welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon, describing it as an important step toward halting Israeli aggression against that country.

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