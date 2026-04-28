Iran's ICT minister speaks with rotating chair of IUT

Hashemi and Tijani discussed the topics on the agenda of the IUT Council.

Hashemi condemned the attacks carried out during the imposed US-Zionist regime war against the Iranian nation and stated: "These actions, which led to the martyrdom of large number of officials, commanders and civilian citizens, are a clear violation of international law."

He also referred to the destruction of civilian communication infrastructure by the enemy in Iran and emphasized: "The Islamic Republic of Iran’s official protest against these actions has been conveyed to the chair of the ITU Council."

Referring to Iran’s citation of Article 51 of the United Nations Charter in self-defense, the Minister of Communications stated, The claims made by some regional countries about Iran’s attack on civilian communication infrastructure are unfounded."

He also referred to the attack on the Shajare Tayyiba School in Minab and the martyrdom of 168 children and emphasized the need for a serious response from international institutions to such actions.

Tijani, Nigeria's Minister of Communications and the current chair of the ITU Council, while expressing condolences and regret over the attacks carried out against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and stated: "The ITU Council must continue its activities as a technical, specialized and non-political institution and must not become a place for politicized actions."

MNA/6814075