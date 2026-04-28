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Apr 28, 2026, 8:53 PM

Iran football delegation named “Minab-168” for World Cup

Iran football delegation named “Minab-168” for World Cup

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – The Iranian football team, known as Team Melli in Iran, will compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup under the banner of Minab-168.

This name honors the tragic incident at Minab School, where 168 students lost their lives, marking one of the most sorrowful chapters in the region’s history, Tehran Times reported. 
A meeting of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Cultural Committee was convened to focus on introducing and promoting Iran’s culture, history, and national identity to the global audience.
Iran have been drawn into Group G alongside Egypt, Belgium, and New Zealand.
MNA

News ID 244062

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