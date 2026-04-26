Israel intensifies attacks on southern Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets struck the village of Haddatha in the Bint Jbeil district twice, and bombed the outskirts of Khirbet Selm and Sultaniyah in two waves, Lebanese sources reported. The Israeli military also carried out demolition operations in the town of Al-Khiyam.

Netanyahu's office confirmed the prime minister had directed the air force to escalate attacks on southern Lebanon, Israeli media reported. The order came despite a ceasefire that Israel has repeatedly breached since it came into effect.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli forces detonated explosives in residential areas of Al-Khayam and destroyed multiple apartment buildings, civilian facilities, and infrastructure, according to reports.

Lebanese parliamentarian Ali Fayyad, of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's Thursday announcement of a three-week ceasefire extension as meaningless given continued Israeli hostilities. He said Israel's insistence on retaining freedom of action during the truce indicates a push by Tel Aviv and Washington to restore the pre-March 2 equation.

Lebanon's Health Ministry has reported that 2,496 people have been killed and 7,725 wounded in Israeli attacks on the country since March 2.

MNA